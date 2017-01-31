Local Cheer group does well in Oklahoma

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A local Cheer Gym here in Hutch called Midwest Express Cheer took three teams and traveled to Oklahoma City over the weekend. They competed against cheer teams from all over the Midwest. All three teams were National Champions in their respective divisions. Two of the three teams were Grand Champions of their divisions.

Divisions are based on levels of ability. A division one team does very little if any tumbling. A level six team does a lot of amazing tumbling and lifts and throws. Competitive Cheer is fairly new to Hutch, been around a few years according to John Orrison with the Reno County Sheriff’s office.

MEC took two level 3 teams, and one level 2 team.

There are divisions in the different levels. There will be a Jr. and Sr. for each level which he thinks is based on the age of the girls and boys in the group.

MEC took a Jr. and Sr. level 3 team. The Jr. level 3 team beat all the other level 3 teams to become National Champions. The Sr. level 3 team also beat all the other level 3 teams

Jr.s included to become Grand Champions. The Sr. level 2 team did the same, they beat all other level 2 teams to be Grand Champion’s of level 2.

With this win, they were offered bids to go to a competition in Texas.