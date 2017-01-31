KCAC volleyball coming to Sports Arena

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) and the Greater Hutchinson Convention/Visitors Bureau (Hutchinson CVB) are excited to announce two new events coming to the Hutchinson Sports Arena in 2017. The inaugural KCAC mid-season Fall Fling will take place Oct. 13-14, 2017 and the KCAC Volleyball Conference Championship will be held Nov. 9-11, 2017.

“The renovations and updates to the Hutchinson Sports Arena were key factors in recruiting these events to Hutchinson. We are excited to welcome the student athletes, coaches, and fans to experience great volleyball in a fantastic venue,” said Holly Leiker, National Sports & Destination Sales Manager for the Hutchinson CVB.

The KCAC mid-season Fall Fling is a new concept for the 2017 season and will include six matches per day on two courts for varsity competition from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. each day. All 12 member schools will play two conference varsity matches on Friday, Oct. 13 and two conference varsity matches on Saturday, Oct. 14. The final schedule will be announced at a later date. Competing programs will also be able to schedule junior varsity matches as well against conference opponents.

“As a conference, we are excited about the possibilities of partnering with the City of Hutchinson to make the Hutchinson Sports Arena the home of our conference championship tournament,” indicated Dr. Scott Crawford, KCAC Commissioner. “The Fall Fling will be a great preview for the teams and the community prior to the championship tournament”

The 2017 KCAC Volleyball Conference Championship will follow a new format, which will be very similar to the final site of the NAIA Volleyball Championship. The top eight teams following the regular season will be seeded and placed into two, four team pools. The top two teams from pool play will then advance to a single-elimination tournament.