Hutchinson man involved in fatality accident

KINSLEY, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was involved in a fatality accident Tuesday afternoon in Edwards County.

The Kansas HIghway Patrol reports that 70-year-old Sandra Kerns of Kinsley was going north on 80th Avenue when she pulled onto US-50 and into the path of an oncoming car driven by 38-year-old Todd Sullivan of Hutchinson Sullivan’s car hit Kerns vehicle in the driver’s side door. She was taken by EMS to Edwards County Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Sullivan was not injured in the accident.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. about a mile west of Kinsley.