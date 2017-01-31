Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————



1/30/2017 Novotny Chelsey Renee $11,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/30/2017 Novotny Chelsey Renee $11,500 Burglary; Non-Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/30/2017 Novotny Chelsey Renee $11,500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



1/30/2017 Novotny Chelsey Renee $11,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/30/2017 Novotny Chelsey Renee $11,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/30/2017 Novotny Chelsey Renee $11,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Drugs; Distribute Marijuana or Analog thereof;450g to < 30Kg



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Theft; Possession of Stolen Firearm; value < $25K



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Drug Conviction, possession of firearm at time



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Endangering a Child; AGGRAVATED; Expose to the Sale/Manufacture Methamphetamine



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Drugs; Distribute Marijuana or Analog thereof; 25g to < 450g



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Drugs; Distribute Substance designated in 65-4105,4107,4109,4111(Oxy, Hydrocodone);

10 to < 100 dosage units



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Endangering a Child; AGGRAVATED; Expose to the Sale/Manufacture Methamphetamine



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 10 Years of specified KSA



1/30/2017 Phillips Kimberly Roxanne $33,000 Criminal Use of Weapons; Criminal Carrying; Knowingly carry Any Bludgeon, Sandclub, Metal Knuckles etc…,



1/30/2017 Juan Miguel Angel $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/30/2017 Brown Lucas Laranzo $2,500 Probation Violation



1/30/2017 Sanchez Jr Rey Anastacio $0 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/30/2017 Sanchez Jr Rey Anastacio $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/30/2017 Sanchez Jr Rey Anastacio $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



1/30/2017 Sanchez Jr Rey Anastacio $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



1/30/2017 Sanchez Jr Rey Anastacio $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



1/30/2017 Denny August James $500 Failure to Appear



1/30/2017 Denny August James $500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Giving any False Information, intending to Influence, Impede, Obstruct



1/30/2017 Sallabedra Jr Robert Valentine $3,500 Probation Violation



1/30/2017 Sallabedra Jr Robert Valentine $3,500 Probation Violation



1/30/2017 Henson Jacob David $0 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision



1/30/2017 Sifuentes Michael Raymond $0 Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon



1/30/2017 Sifuentes Michael Raymond $0 Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation



1/30/2017 Sifuentes Michael Raymond $0 Criminal Discharge of a Firearm; Recklessly at occupied dwelling, building or structure



1/30/2017 Muhlethaler Rachel Faye $0 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



1/30/2017 Jones Aaron Scott $0 Criminal Restraint



1/30/2017 King Jessica Lee $0 Failure to Appear



1/29/2017 Carignan Michael Robert $0 Failure to Appear



1/29/2017 Pina Steven Paul $0 Endangering a Child



1/29/2017 Pina Steven Paul $0 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



1/29/2017 Pina Steven Paul $0 DL Violation; Drive In Violation Restrictions



1/29/2017 Pina Steven Paul $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



1/29/2017 Pina Steven Paul $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



1/29/2017 Miles Ashley Jama $7,500 Probation Violation



1/29/2017 Miles Ashley Jama $7,500 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



1/29/2017 Mullen Mason Cole $5,750 Failure to Appear



1/29/2017 Mullen Mason Cole $5,750 Burglary; Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/29/2017 Mullen Mason Cole $5,750 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



1/29/2017 Mullen Mason Cole $5,750 Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises



1/29/2017 Reed Jamahl Dante Drake $1,000 Failure to Appear



1/29/2017 Irvin Tristian Lee $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



1/29/2017 Irvin Tristian Lee $0 Criminal Restraint



1/29/2017 Bueso Wilbert Joel $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/29/2017 Bueso Wilbert Joel $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/29/2017 Bueso Wilbert Joel $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



1/29/2017 Bueso Wilbert Joel $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



1/29/2017 Latham Dean Eric $0 Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway



1/28/2017 Bauck Christopher Lee $37,250 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $1,500 to $24,999



1/28/2017 Bauck Christopher Lee $37,250 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999



1/28/2017 Bauck Christopher Lee $37,250 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



1/28/2017 Bauck Christopher Lee $37,250 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/28/2017 Bauck Christopher Lee $37,250 Flee & Elude; Elude Capture for the Commission of a felony



1/28/2017 Bauck Christopher Lee $37,250 Burglary; Non-Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/28/2017 Bauck Christopher Lee $37,250 Failure to Appear



1/28/2017 Bauck Christopher Lee $37,250 Failure to Appear



1/28/2017 Bauck Christopher Lee $37,250 Indirect Contempt



1/28/2017 Bauck Christopher Lee $37,250 Probation Violation



1/28/2017 Bauck Christopher Lee $37,250 Probation Violation



1/28/2017 Bauck Christopher Lee $37,250 Probation Violation



1/28/2017 Hewitt Becky Lou $8,000 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999



1/28/2017 Hewitt Becky Lou $8,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $1,500 to $24,999



1/28/2017 Hewitt Becky Lou $8,000 Burglary; Non-Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/28/2017 Manke Paul Eric $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/28/2017 Manke Paul Eric $0 Failure to Appear



1/28/2017 Wolf Brandon James $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



1/28/2017 Reyes Flores Jose Manuel $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/28/2017 Reyes Flores Jose Manuel $0 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



1/28/2017 Hagebusch William Raymond $0 Probation Violation



1/28/2017 Young Gerald Richard $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



1/28/2017 Young Gerald Richard $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



1/28/2017 Marez Domnyk Aasis $0 Failure to Appear



1/28/2017 Marez Domnyk Aasis $0 Failure to Appear



1/28/2017 Mattox Michael Paul $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



1/28/2017 Pina Makaela Rahae Lane $2,500 Burglary; Vehicle, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/28/2017 Pina Makaela Rahae Lane $2,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/28/2017 Olivares Albert $0 Purchase or Consumption of alcoholic beverage by minor



1/27/2017 Akers Kimberly Joy $0 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



1/27/2017 Herl Danyel Marie $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/27/2017 Jernigan Robert Allen $0 Battery; AGGRAVATED, Reckless Great Bodily Harm or Disfigurement



1/27/2017 Raner Jacqueline Ruth $0 Probation Violation



