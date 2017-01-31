Arconic releases first ever quarterly earnings report

NEW YORK, — In November Alcoa Inc split into two entities, Alcoa Company and Arconic Inc..

The Hutchinson Alcoa plant was a part of that change, and on Tuesday Arconic announced its first quarterly report following the separation. The metals finishing company reported a loss of $701 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and pretax expenses, came to 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted.