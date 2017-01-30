Shots fired northeast of Hutchinson lands one in jail

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the report of shots fired.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., Sunday night, deputies with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 5300 Block of North Old K-61 Highway for the report of a shooting.

When Deputies arrived, they made contact with the resident at the scene, Patrick Hill. Hill told deputies that just prior to the call, he had noticed a truck out on the road in front of his house revving its engine. Mr. Hill said he recognized the truck and went outside of his residence to investigate. He says as he exited his residence, he began to be shot at from the truck. Hill returned fire with his own weapon and the truck sped away.

Although there were three others at the residence besides Hill, there were no injuries. With the assistance of the Hutchinson Police Department, the person who was known by Hill to own the truck was found close to his home in the city of Hutchinson.

After further investigation and interviews, 38-year-old Michael Sifuentes was arrested on the charges of aggravated assault, criminal threat, and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling. He’s being held at the Reno County Correctional Facility with a bond set at $21,500. Unless he post bond, he should make an appearance in front of a judge Tuesday.

The investigation is still ongoing in this situation.