Pair arrested after burglary, theft and police chase

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The report of a burglary and theft of a trailer in the city by a 63-year-old woman led to two arrest after an apparent chase with law enforcement into the county .

39-year-old Christopher Bauck who according to police is homeless was arrested for possession of stolen property, felony theft, burglary, flee and elude, felony interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended.

The case starts with the report of a enclosed trailer being stolen on West 13 th. Law enforcement spotted the truck pulling the trailer at Hendricks and Nickerson Blvd. They tried to stop the truck which lead to the chase which ended at 10th & Cheyenne in the county. Bauck apparently ran from the vehicle, but was quickly captured. It was learned that the truck he was driving was also stolen out of Wellington.

His bond set at $37,500 and was left at that amount after he appeared via-video from the Reno County Correctional Facility.

39-year-old Becky Hewitt was arrested for possession of stolen property, felony theft and burglary. Her bond was left at $8.000 during her appearance, even though she claimed she was just a passenger.

Both should be back in court next week for the reading of formal charges.