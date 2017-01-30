Fee Insurance named Farmers Alliance Advantage Agency

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Farmers Alliance Companies in McPherson have name Fee Insurance Group as a Farmers Alliance Advantage Agent for 2017.

To qualify as an Advantage Agent, an agency must exhibit superior professionalism and profitability over five consecutive years. Advantage agents are recognized by Farmers Alliances as the “best of the best.” To reach this level of distinction is a reflection of Fee Insurance’s commitment to their customers and their community.

“We are very proud to represent Farmers Alliance, as they are a great partner,” said Allen Fee, CEO of Fee Insurance Group. “We constantly strive for excellence: for ourselves, our clients, and the communities we serve. Our biggest priority is to deliver superior advice and trusted service.”

The Farmers Alliance Companies are represented by independent agents and serve eight states. Farmers Alliance was established in 1888 and writes a full range of property and liability insurance for homes, farms and commercial business.

Since its inception in 1883, Fee Insurance Group has been headquartered in Hutchinson and is a full-service, independent insurance agency which specializes in risk management consulting. Fee Insurance Group also has offices in Dodge City, McPherson, Overland Park, Salina, and Wichita. For more information, visit www.FeeInsurance.com.