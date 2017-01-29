Kansas Senate bill would impact where sexual predators live

By Mallory Houser

KU Statehouse Wire Service

TOPEKA— The Senate Judiciary committee heard strong debate between public safety and the power of rehabilitation this week during the discussion of SB12, possibly changing the required distance between where a sexual predator lives and places where children frequently reside.

SB12 revises the residency restrictions for sexually violent predators who have been convicted, served time in prison and completed a civil commitment process upon release, receiving treatment for mental defects.

The current law prohibits transitional or conditional offenders to live within 2,000 feet of a school, daycare, church, or a residence where a child lives.

SB12 clarifies that any place a person on the civil commitment program resides is subject to the restrictions. The bill also grants the district court power to make exceptions to restrictions. There is a limit provided that the court cannot set a restriction less than 500 feet.

Christy Molzen, representing the Kansas Judicial Council, spoke in support of the bill. Molzen said some restrictions are necessary, but the court should consider specific circumstances.

“If we want these people to be able to successfully reintegrated into the community, they do need to be closer to their support systems.” Molzen said.

Opposing the bill, Eldon Dillingham, representing the Family, Friends, and Other Concerned Citizens of SPTP (Sexual Predator Treatment Programs) Residents and as the father of a sexual predator, testified to making changes to SB12. Dillingham stressed that many people who go through the civil commitment program have spent years in reintegration centers and are unable to find places to live due to the restrictions.

“If it is legitimately a treatment program, they need to start being moved out,” Dillingham said. “We can’t continue to have a containment program. And that’s what it really is.”

Dillingham said the court historically sides with the agency, and that court discretion is not enough.

The committee voiced concerns about possible re-offenders and public safety. Dillingham agreed that public safety is always a priority, but added that offenders change during the duration of the program.

-Mallory Houser is a University of Kansas junior journalism major from Dallas.