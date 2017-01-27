Reno Co. teen in protective custody after drug bust

RENO COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a teen on drug charges.

On Thursday, members of the Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit served a warrant at a residence in the 800 Block of E 3rd in Hutchinson, according to a social media report.

During the search, deputies found about a quarter pound of meth, and about 19 grams of marijuana or marijuana hash, a small baggie with an unidentified substance that needs to be tested by the KBI lab, packaging material, working scales, and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.

A 16-year-old was placed into Police Protective Custody and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia due to items found in her room.

No additional details were released.