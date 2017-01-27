Obituaries

Lloyd H. Yoder, 79, passed away to see his Heavenly Father on Jan. 23, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Hutchinson, to Harry and Barbara (Helmuth) Yoder.

Lloyd was co-owner of Fairview Service Station in Pleasantview for 41 years. He was a member of Maranatha Mennonite Church, Hutchinson. Lloyd was involved with Gideons International, a member of Little People of America, and sang for many years with the Kansas Mennonite Men’s Chorus and the Plainview Quartet.

On April 10, 1965, he married Katie Miller in Hutchinson. They recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. She survives. Other survivors include: son, Curtis Yoder and wife Tiziana (Del Vecchio) of Naples, Italy; daughter, Gayle Yoder of Topeka; two brothers, Melvin Yoder and wife Orpha, Harry Yoder and wife Treva, all of Hutchinson; two sisters, Emma Mae Yoder and husband Eli, Katie Irene Hetzler and husband Dale, all of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Fannie Yoder of Virginia; and five grandchildren, Matthew Warren of Norton, Alexia Yoder of Jacksonville, Fla., Christian Yoder of Aurora, Colo., Darin Yoder and Katianna Yoder, both of Naples, Italy. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Albert Yoder.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Maranatha Mennonite Church, 3115 Blanchard SW, Hutchinson, with Pastor Paul Nisly officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

♦

Richard “Dick” F. Davis, 76, died Jan. 23, 2017, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born July 13, 1940, in Indepen-dence, Kansas, to Benjamin and Verna (Cornel-sen) Davis.

Richard graduated from Howard High School in 1958 and attended Pratt Community College. He was a self-employed owner/operator for an exterior home improvement company. Richard loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing and gardening.

On Nov. 25, 1961, he married Kathleen Huffman in Pratt. They shared 55 years of marriage. Richard is survived by: wife, Kathleen of the home; sons, Greg Davis and wife Carol of Goodyear, Ariz., Jeff Davis and wife Tricia, Rick Davis and wife Stacy, all of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren, Michelle Davis, Joshua Davis, Danielle Davis, Kelly Anne Davis, and Nicolas Davis; two daughters through love, Donna Davis of Flower Mound, Texas and Michelle Moore of Hutchinson; brothers, Ben J. Davis of Hutchinson, Joe Davis of Red Oak, Texas; and sister, Barbara Davis of Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Tillie DeVore.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with Pastor Wayne Pittman officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

♦

Maynard Lynn “Braz” Brazeal, 92, of Hutchinson, died Jan. 23, 2017, at Asbury Park, Newton, KS. He was born May 15, 1924, in Larned, KS, the son of Warren H. and Lenore E. (Peck) Brazeal. Maynard graduated from Northeast High School, Kansas City, MO, in 1942. He attended Southern Nazarene University, Bethany, OK, and Indiana University, Bloomington, IN. He also attended Central Missouri State University and Columbia College, both in Missouri, as he continued his education throughout his career.

During World War II, Maynard enlisted in the United States Navy, serving for three years as a Seaman 1st Class on the U.S.S. Manila Bay in the Pacific Theatre. In 2011, he participated in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C., honoring World War II veterans.

Maynard joined the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department in 1948 and graduated from the Police Academy in Kansas City, MO. There, he protected and served as a Patrol Officer (surviving the Paseo Massacre), Patrol Commander, and Training Officer. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant after 20 years. While with the police department, he enlisted with the United States Army during the Berlin Call Up, and served as a Criminal Investigation Chief Warrant Officer and a member of the United States Army Pistol Team. He then served an additional 12 years in the United States Army Reserves. Maynard moved to Hutchinson, KS, in 1968 and began his second career, becoming the founding director of the University of Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. He retired in 1989 as Director Emeritus. Maynard also taught criminal justice at Hutchinson Community College for numerous years during his time with K.L.E.T.C., continuing to teach at Hutchinson Community College even after his retirement.

In 1936, Maynard became a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, MO, and later was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Hutchinson. He was a Sunday school teacher in the Nazarene church for 66 years. He was a member of Gideons International, the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police, Kansas Peace Officers Association, American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, and a lifetime member of both the Kansas Sheriffs Association and the International Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training. He also served on the board of directors and was a past president for the International Society of Investigative and Forensic Hypnotists.

On Sept. 20, 1947, Maynard married Mary Lou Peek in Kansas City, MO. She died May 21, 1987. He later married Connie Lewis in Hutchinson. She died March 11, 2004. On Oct. 2, 2006, he married Gaylene Hoag Conrad. She survives.

Other survivors include: son, Mark Brazeal of Manitou Springs, CO; daughter, Marcy (Ron) Lang of Newton, KS; grandchildren: Jared (Rachel) Burt, Jessica (Adam) Brown, Mariah Agoitia, Brian (Jenny) Lang, Chris (DeeDee) Lang, and Eric Lang; great-grandchildren, Natalie Burt, Tyler Burt, Sam Brown, Emily Lang, Austin Lang and Katelyn Lang; several stepchildren, step grandchildren, and step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at First Church of the Nazarene, 4290 N. Monroe, Hutchinson. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS, with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Visit www.elliottmortuary.com to leave a personal condolence for Maynard’s family.

♦

NICKERSON – Clint Harden, 56, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at his home. He was born Dec. 3, 1960, in Hutchinson, to Wallace “Wally” and Barbara “Barb” (Wisby) Harden.

Clint worked at Krause Plow and Superior Boiler Works.

On July 14, 1984, he married Dea Hill in Nickerson. Clint is survived by: his wife, Dea of the home; father, Wally Harden of Hutchinson; brother, Craig Harden (Lisa) of Inman; sister, Julie Tomac (Lew) of Hutchinson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barb and brother, Kurt.

Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with a Celebration of Life from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, all at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or donor’s choice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

♦

Gary Eldon Brillhart went to be with the Lord on Jan. 19, 2017, in Greeley. He was born to John and Colleen (McGowan) Brillhart on June 19, 1943, in Fort Scott, Kansas.

Gary married Judith “Judy” (Alexander) Brillhart on Oct. 15, 1983, in Hutchinson, Kansas. Gary will be remembered by his family as a kind, loving individual who always loved making people laugh. He enjoyed woodworking, driving his semi truck, gambling, and telling jokes.

Gary is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Kim (Shawn) Brown, Todd Brillhart, Bobby (Cindy) Grimes, Debbie (Charles) Gray, Tony (Shelly) Grimes, Randy Grimes, Danny (Shannon) Lingenfelter, Rick Lingenfelter; many many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Steve (Norma) Brillhart, Nancy (Walter) Buck, and Theresa (James) Seinater.

Gary was proceeded in death by his parents.

Celebration of life for Gary was held on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Northern Colorado Crematory. A private graveside service will be held in Hutchinson, Kansas at a later date.