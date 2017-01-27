Man formally charged with aggravated battery in domestic case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A local man was in court Friday for the reading of a charge of aggravated battery for a domestic case going back to Jan. 20.

Tyronne Woodson is accused of causing great bodily harm to Jake Hildebrand after he reportedly threw the victim to the floor of the victims home causing him to suffer a broken hip.

Woodson is free on bond and in court asked if the no contact order is still in effect? Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen stated that it was. He told her he has no place to live because of that. She says that’s not her issue.

The case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Feb. 22.