Hutch woman formal charged with involuntary manslaughter for car-motorcycle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 65-year-old woman accused of causing a fatality accident back on Jan. 21 has been formally charged in the case.

Jane E. Hart is now charged with two alternate counts of involuntary manslaughter with different theories of the crime. One states that she was under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more. The other states that she was under the influence of alcohol that rendered her incapable of safely driving a vehicle. Both counts are level four felonies with a maximum sentence of over 14-years in prison.

Hart is accused of pulling in front of a motorcycle at 30th and Prairie Dunes Dr. which killed 62-year-old Charles Caselton from Burrton. She was eastbound on 30th and made a left turn onto Prairie Dunes Dr and struck a motorcycle which traveling westbound. Caselton was pronounced dead at the scene

In court Friday with an attorney, they waived the formal reading of charges and the case will now move to a waiver-status docket on Feb. 22.

Many family and friends of the victim were in court for the brief hearing.