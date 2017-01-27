Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

1/26/2017 Patterson Kristina Mae $500 Failure to Appear



1/26/2017 Montaldo Stephen Paul $65,000 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g



1/26/2017 Montaldo Stephen Paul $65,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



1/26/2017 Montaldo Stephen Paul $65,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/26/2017 Montaldo Stephen Paul $65,000 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/26/2017 Montaldo Stephen Paul $65,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/26/2017 Montaldo Stephen Paul $65,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/26/2017 Montaldo Stephen Paul $65,000 Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed



1/26/2017 Montaldo Stephen Paul $65,000 Endangering a Child; AGGRAVATED; Expose to the Sale/Manufacture Methamphetamine



1/26/2017 Johnson Philnile Anthony $2,500 Probation Violation



1/26/2017 Montaldo Sophia Maxine $65,000 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g



1/26/2017 Montaldo Sophia Maxine $65,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



1/26/2017 Montaldo Sophia Maxine $65,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/26/2017 Montaldo Sophia Maxine $65,000 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/26/2017 Montaldo Sophia Maxine $65,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/26/2017 Montaldo Sophia Maxine $65,000 Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed



1/26/2017 Montaldo Sophia Maxine $65,000 Endangering a Child; AGGRAVATED; Expose to the Sale/Manufacture Methamphetamine



1/26/2017 Montaldo Sophia Maxine $65,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/26/2017 Newkirk Richard Franklin $1,500 Probation Violation



1/26/2017 Newkirk Richard Franklin $1,500 Probation Violation



1/26/2017 Newkirk Richard Franklin $1,500 Probation Violation



1/26/2017 Newkirk Richard Franklin $1,500 Probation Violation



1/26/2017 Newkirk Richard Franklin $1,500 Probation Violation



1/26/2017 Newkirk Richard Franklin $1,500 Flee & Elude; Commits Five or More Moving Violations



1/26/2017 Newkirk Richard Franklin $1,500 Failure to Appear



1/26/2017 Hanley Adam Scott $18,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/26/2017 Hanley Adam Scott $18,000 Burglary; Non-Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/26/2017 Hanley Adam Scott $18,000 Burglary; Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/26/2017 Hanley Adam Scott $18,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/26/2017 Hanley Adam Scott $18,000 Making False Information



1/26/2017 Hanley Adam Scott $18,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/26/2017 Hanley Adam Scott $18,000 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500



1/26/2017 Dewey Seth Ivan $29,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/26/2017 Dewey Seth Ivan $29,500 Burglary; Non-Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/26/2017 Dewey Seth Ivan $29,500 Burglary; Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



1/26/2017 Dewey Seth Ivan $29,500 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



1/26/2017 Dewey Seth Ivan $29,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/26/2017 Dewey Seth Ivan $29,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/26/2017 Dewey Seth Ivan $29,500 Making False Information



1/26/2017 Dewey Seth Ivan $29,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/26/2017 Dewey Seth Ivan $29,500 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500



1/26/2017 Dewey Seth Ivan $29,500 Criminal Use of Weapons; Sell/Manuf/Purchase/Poss any bludgeon/sandclub/metal knuckles/throwing star/knife



1/26/2017 Dewey Seth Ivan $29,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/26/2017 Dewey Seth Ivan $29,500 Burglary; Non-Dwelling, to commit theft of a firearm



1/26/2017 Nuss Christopher Ryan $8,000 Failure to Appear



1/26/2017 Nuss Christopher Ryan $8,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/26/2017 Nuss Christopher Ryan $8,000 Making False Information



1/26/2017 Nuss Christopher Ryan $8,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/26/2017 Nuss Christopher Ryan $8,000 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500



1/25/2017 Byrd Andre Ryan $500 Failure to Appear



1/25/2017 Byrd Andre Ryan $500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/25/2017 Byrd Andre Ryan $500 Probation Violation



1/25/2017 Irsik Kyal Lee $0 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



1/25/2017 Duncan Jenna Ruth $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



1/25/2017 Myers Angela Louise $1,500 Probation Violation



1/25/2017 Myers Angela Louise $1,500 In Transit From-To Other Agency



1/25/2017 Myers Angela Louise $1,500 In Transit From-To Other Agency



1/25/2017 Vela Timothy Aaron $0 Failure to Appear



1/25/2017 Stiles Megan Ann $0 Failure to Appear



1/25/2017 Chapman Michael Russell $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



1/25/2017 Willis Lisa May $0 Failure to Appear



1/25/2017 Becker Kelby Ray $0 Failure to Appear



1/25/2017 Becker Kelby Ray $0 Failure to Appear



1/25/2017 Becker Kelby Ray $0 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; < 1g



1/25/2017 Becker Kelby Ray $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/25/2017 Becker Kelby Ray $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/25/2017 Becker Kelby Ray $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



1/25/2017 Becker Kelby Ray $0 Criminal Use of Weapons; Criminal Carrying; Knowingly carry Any Bludgeon, Sandclub, Metal Knuckles etc…,



1/25/2017 Becker Kelby Ray $0 Drugs; Cultivate Substance in Subsection (a); 4 to < 50 Plants



1/25/2017 Becker Kelby Ray $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/25/2017 Becker Kelby Ray $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance (fewer than 5 Marijuana Plants)



1/25/2017 Becker Kelby Ray $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/25/2017 Cole Bevo Charles $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



1/25/2017 Valdes Elena Jazmin $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/25/2017 Valdes Elena Jazmin $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/25/2017 Gonzales Christopher Jordan $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/25/2017 Gonzales Christopher Jordan $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



Full Jail Log