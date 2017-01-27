Aggravated battery charges filed against Lyons man after alcohol related crash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 34-year-old Lyons man made a court appearance Friday where his attorney waived the reading of a charges which includes two counts of aggravated battery – DUI which caused great bodily harm and two counts of DUI.

Ryan Cloud is accused of causing an accident back on Jan. 8, that injured a Hutchinson woman and a passenger in a third.

The accident occurring at the intersection of 23rd and Waldron when he collided with a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Jacqueline Cink of Caldwell, Kansas. That then caused her vehicle to strike a vehicle driven by John Wempe.

Cink and a passenger in the Wempe vehicle were both injured as a result. Victoria Wempe suffered a broken sternum and broken ribs.

Cloud is accused of being under the influence of alcohol at the time. He’s free on bond and his case moves to a waiver-status docket on Feb. 22.