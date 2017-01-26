Vehicle chase in Harvey County leads to possible charges

NEWTON, Kan. – At approximately 1 pm Thursday, Newton officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had reportedly stolen fuel from a gas station. The vehicle fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph. During the chase, officers reported the driver swerved at and intentionally ran officers off the roadway.

The vehicle crashed on I-135 at mile marker 45, and the driver fled on foot. Officers captured him a short time later. The driver claims he is a parole absconder from another state and had stolen the vehicle.

The fleeing driver and the driver of the vehicle he collided with were transported for medical evaluation but are stable at this time.

All officers are safe, but a Hesston patrol car was lost due to a vehicle fire.

The driver faces charges including three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, pending review of potential attempted murder of a law enforcement officer charges by the Harvey County Attorney’s Office.