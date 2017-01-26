TECH to hold grand opening for art gallery Feb. 7

HUTCHINSON, KS – The Training and Evaluation Center of Hutchinson (TECH, Inc.) announces the Grand Opening of the new TECH Art Gallery and Corporate Offices at Wiley Plaza. The event takes place on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 5:00PM – 7:00PM. Members of the community are invited to attend. The address is 10 East 1st Avenue in Hutchinson.

During the event, guests will be able to tour the new facility, meet TECH artists that will be displaying their designs in the TECH Art Gallery and enjoy refreshments. “This represents a new chapter for the people with disabilities who we serve, and for the community that has been so supportive of TECH” said Brenda Maxey, President and CEO. “We are excited for what this means for the visibility of the role played by persons we serve and for our organization.”

The new space in Wiley Plaza will be completely accessible and has the added appeal of being in the city’s downtown. In addition to the art gallery and retail space, it also will include TECH’s administrative offices. Maxey said the move would not be possible without a deliberate and strategic financial plan developed over the past few years by TECH’s staff and Board of Directors, and the incredible generosity and cooperation of Manske & Associates, owner and developer of Wiley Plaza. “TECH’s relationship with the Manske’s has been invaluable for the organization and has created several opportunities that will allow TECH to be able to meet needs in our community and be around for years to come,” says Maxey.

TECH’s administrative offices will close for business at the Avenue A location on Friday, January 27th and re-open in the new space at the Wiley building on Monday, January 31st.