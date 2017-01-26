Serial thief: Kan. woman enters plea to shoplifting bras

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman already facing sentencing for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise has pleaded guilty to another shoplifting charge.

Kelli Jo Bauer’s plea Thursday to felony theft was the fourth time since 2008 she had pleaded guilty to shoplifting clothes from Kansas City-area stores.

The Kansas City Star reports the 47-year-old Bauer was arrested for stealing five bras from a Lenexa Kohl’s story in November, the day before she was to be sentenced for stealing more than $25,000 from stores. In that case, police recovered truckloads of clothing from her home in an exclusive Overland Park home.

Bauer pleaded guilty in May to felony theft and two misdemeanor theft counts.

Sentencing in both cases will be March 24.

She was also convicted of theft in 2008 and 2013.