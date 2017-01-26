Kansas teen dead after ejected in I-70 crash into semi

DOUGLAS COUNTY – A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 9a.m. on Thursday in Douglas County.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority reported a Chevy Silverado driven by Rene Rodriguez Lopez, 30, Topeka, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Lawrence.

The pickup rear-ended a westbound semi and struck the barrier wall.

The driver and a passenger Santiago Campos-Ramirez, 19, Topeka, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the pickup.

Campos-Ramirez died. Lopez and a passenger in the semi Cristian Maldonado-Ortiz, 19, Topeka, were transported to a local hospital.

The semi driver from Oklahoma was not injured.