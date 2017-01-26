Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Kan. man jailed on felony charges after early morning chase

by Leave a Comment

Newkirk

Newkirk

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas man was arrested early Wednesday after leading Reno County Sheriff Deputies on a high-speed chase.

Richard Franklin Newkirk, 44, Great Bend, was  jailed on suspicion of felony flee and elude with five or more moving violations associated with the chase.

A deputy testified he was west bound on 4th Street at Peace Road in Reno County  at 1:30 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop for a suspended driver’s license.

The driver wouldn’t stop.

The chase ended at Jordan Springs and Longview Road when the driver attempted to go west, but stopped when the road came to a dead end at a cattle gate.

Deputies also learned Newkirk also has warrants in both Barton and Ellis County.

He is scheduled to be back before a judge next week to see what charges are filed.

Newkirk has previous convictions for drugs and forgery in Reno and Barton counties, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *