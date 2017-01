HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Ineeda Cleaners, a Hutchinson institution has announced a newt location in south central Kansas…

The new location is at 201 W. Broadway in Newton.

Residents in that city can visit their store Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

They note on their Facebook page that they are ready to serve customers at the location.