DOC inmate scheduled for sentencing Friday in beating case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two Kansas Department of Corrections inmates who at one time was charged with attempted capital murder, but entered a plea to aggravated battery is scheduled for sentencing Friday.

Juan Garza was convicted in a case where the victim was beaten in the recreation yard of the central unit. Miguel Garcia was first taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center then transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment. The incident occurred back in June of 2014.

The other defendant in this case, 22-year-old Jerrod Green, entered a plea to two counts of aggravated battery, one for this case and the other for an incident inside the old Reno County Jail where he battered another inmate, Ross Chaney.

He was sentenced back on Dec. 18 and was given eight years and five months in prison added to his sentence in the case he was serving time for.

Sentencing for Garza is scheduled in front of Judge Trish Rose.