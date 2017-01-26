Dillon’s store robber enters pleas in US District Court

WICHITA, Kan. — A 26-year-old Goddard man facing a federal indictment for robbing several grocery stores, including the North Main Dillon’s in Hutchinson entered guilty pleas to two of those charges in US District Court Thursday afternoon.

Austan Kinnaird pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery involving involving the Golf Headquarters in Wichita and the Intrust Bank branch in a Dillon’s grocery store on E. Harry Street in Wichita. The robbery of the other three Dillon’s stores including the one in Hutchinson was dismissed. Kinnaird will be sentenced April 17. Kinnaird was arrested in connection with robbing the North Main Dillons store March 11 of last year, along with a bank at a Dillon’s store, two other Dillon’s stores and the retail golf store, all in Wichita.

Kinnaird was originally arrested for the bank robbery and was then indicted on the other four count later following further investigation.