WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has been killed after darting into the path of a pickup truck in a gas station parking lot.

The boy’s family stopped for gas Wednesday night in Wichita. Wichita police Lt. Dennis Wilson says the boy’s father walked into the store after pulling up to the gas pumps.

The boy was struck when he ran from the family minivan and toward the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.