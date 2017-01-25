Wichita man accused of battering jail officers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 24-year-old Wichita man paroled here in Reno County back on Oct. 16 faces more criminal charges after he caused a disturbance inside the Reno County Correctional Facility.

Michael Lee Yates faces two counts of battery of a correctional officer after he was causing a disturbance inside the local detention facility.

Apparently officers were called to the B-Pod in the jail to move Yates to another area because of bad behavior. He’s then reported to have fought with the jail deputies, striking two of them with a closed fist. He continued to struggle with the officers causing them to use a taser and he was then taken to a secure location.

His bond is set at $20,000 according to the jail log and he’ll be back before a judge next week to see if the state files formal charges.

He served time in prison for a drug distribution case in Sedgwick County going back to 2012.