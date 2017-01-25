Lawsuits in 2 fatal Kansas police shootings dismissed

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Federal civil rights lawsuits involving two fatal shootings by Wichita police officers have been dismissed.

The suits were brought by the families of 24-year-old Troy Lanning II and 45-year-old Karen Jackson, who were both killed by police separately in 2012. Both lawsuits accuse the city of Wichita and the involved police officers of violating the victims’ constitutional rights against the use of excessive force.

Lanning, who was unarmed, was shot six times during a foot chase that came after a report of a possible drive-by shooting. The judge says the plaintiff failed to show violations by the officer of “clearly established law.”

Jackson was shot after walking toward two officers with a butcher knife, stabbing herself and calling on them to fire. The judge says those officers could have reasonably believed their actions were justified.