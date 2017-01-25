Eaton Plant in Hutchinson to close later this year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Apparently employees of the Eaton Plant here in Hutchinson were told today that the local plant will close later this year.

Company Spokesperson Kelly Jasko in an email to Hutchpost says “This is not a reflection on the employees in Hutchinson who have worked very hard over the years to meet our customer’s needs. This is the result of the ongoing declines in key markets and demand for the products made at the facility.”

As background, the facility manufactures components that go into piston and gear pumps for use in mobile and industrial hydraulic applications primarily serving the construction and agriculture markets. Since 2013, agricultural equipment production has declined 21% and construction equipment production has declined 16%. Unfortunately, at this time, we don’t anticipate market conditions improving significantly.

She says over the next few days, they will be meeting with union officials to discuss the company’s intent to close the facility and the effects on represented employees.

She says the approximately 100 employees will receive 60 days’ notice in advance of their positions being eliminated.

You may remember that on August 22, 2006, Eaton announced it would keep the Hutchinson plant open because of a $1 million economic incentive from the city and a $2 million incentive from the state.