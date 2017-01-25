Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

1/24/2017 Allen Timothy Lucas $500 Failure to Appear



1/24/2017 Harris Erik Dustin $0 Probation Violation



1/24/2017 Hicks Aaron Chad $500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/24/2017 Hicks Aaron Chad $500 Failure to Appear



1/24/2017 Warren Richard Lorenzo $0 Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 5 Years of specified KSA



1/24/2017 Warren Richard Lorenzo $0 Theft; Possession of Stolen Firearm; value < $25K



1/24/2017 Lane Gary Nelson $0 Flee & Elude; Fail to Stop for Police Road Block



1/24/2017 Lane Gary Nelson $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



1/24/2017 Lane Gary Nelson $0 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



1/24/2017 Vieyra Brandon Louis $0 Failure to Appear



1/24/2017 Stewart Derrick Dion Antonio $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



1/24/2017 Stewart Derrick Dion Antonio $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



1/24/2017 Brent Cassondra Marlene $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



1/24/2017 Ramsey IV William Phillip $2,500 Probation Violation



1/24/2017 Yeakel Jeffrey Clark $0 Indirect Contempt



1/24/2017 Yeakel Jeffrey Clark $0 Probation Violation



1/24/2017 Yeakel Jeffrey Clark $0 Failure to Appear



