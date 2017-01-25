Cox adding cost for those with high data usage

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – You may have already received an email or letter over your Cox High Speed Internet service.

They’ve written customers of an upcoming change to that service related to data usage.

They say that beginning Feb. 20, if you exceed your monthly data plan, they will automatically provide additional blocks of data for $10 per 50 gigabytes (GB), as needed.

They say this will not impact 98% percent of customers, but instead only charges the heaviest Internet users.

They add that to help customers get used to this change, they will provide a grace period for the first two billing cycles after the effective date. In other words, you won’t be charged if you exceed your data plan during this grace period.

To learn more about data usage, visit www.cox.com/datausage.