City interviewing finalist for Fire Chief this week.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interviews are being done this week for Hutchinson’s new Fire Chief. According to Hutchinson
Human resources director Tom Sanders, five candidates are being interviewed and those interviews should be completed in the next few days.
Sanders says five finalist are being looked over by the city to find the replacement for Kim Forbes who retired in November.
Sanders says they hope to have their pick for the position for the City Council in February.
