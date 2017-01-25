BNSF to make major renovations to infrastructure in Kansas

Ft WORTH Tx.– BNSF Railway plans to invest $125 Million in Kansas as part of its overall $3.4 billion capital expenditure plan this year. That will include the route that serves Hutchinson and Amtrak.

Investments in Kansas will include track maintenance work, including new ties and rail on portions of track between Wellington and Kansas City, and from Emporia to Garden City. Plus expanding an auto facility in Kansas City. Kansas is one of just eight states of the 28 served by BNSF that will see more than $100 million in improvements.

Since 2013 BNSF has invested more than $710 million in Kansas. The largest component of the 2017 system wide capital expenditure plan is $2.4 Billion to replace and maintain BNSF’s core network and related assets, including replacing and upgrading rail, rail ties and ballast, and maintaining its rolling stock.

This year’s maintenance program system wide will include approximately 20,000 miles of track surfacing and/or undercutting work and the replacement of about 600 miles of rail and nearly 3 million rail ties. Rounding out the plan will be $400 million for expansion projects, $100 million for the implementation of positive train control and $400 million for locomotives, freight cars and other equipment acquisitions.