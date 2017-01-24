Talk 20 this Friday at the Hutchinson Public Library

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Talk-20 is coming up on Friday. They say they have a fantastic slate of presenters this time and that it promises to be fascinating. It’s free attend and will be at the Hutchinson Public Library from 7-9 p.m.

Then come to Carl’s Bar afterward to continue the conversation.

Vicki Meyer Adrian, Todd Ray, Mandy Malone, Steven Petermann, Evan Graham, Ryan Diehl, Lynn Ledeboer, Ari Gold, Louise Hook and Sondra Borth are presenting.

People will be talking about regaining eyesight, tattoos, craft beer and bicycling – just to mention a few of the topics.

That’s Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library.