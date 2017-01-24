Several Reno County residents involved in six car accident

WICHITA, Kan. — Numerous area residents were involved in a six-vehicle accident near just east of Maize this morning.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, 39-year-old Jennifer Luedeke of Haven was going east on K-96 when she rear ended a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Faye Vargas of Hutchinson. The impact set off a chain reaction of collisions of a group of cars that had slowed for another accident near Ridge Rd.

Luedeke and seven others in the van, 4-year-old Cody, Isaiah who was less than 1 year of age, 2-year-old Reuben, 13-year-old Gideon, 6-year-old Micah, 8-year-old Treysen and 11-year-old Levi were all taken by EMS to St. Francis Regional Medical Center with possible injuries.

Vargas was also taken to St Francis with injuries, as was a passenger in the third vehicle, 42-year-old Rachel Serrano of Colwich.

Two other vehicles involved were driven by Reno County residents. Fifty-nine-year-old Jolene Yoder of Haven was in the fifth vehicle hit while 54-year-old Randall Parks of Hutchinson and a passenger in his vehicle 60-year-old Terry Lawrence were in the sixth vehicle. All escaped injury.

The accident happened around 8:45 a.m.