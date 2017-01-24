Selling Rock Salt claiming it’s meth?

HALSTEAD, Kan. – Police in Halstead says that they have been notified that people are buying rock salt believing it to be methamphetamine. Rock salt may be harmful if ingested and Police say they’re concerned people may be injured.

They say eating a small amount of rock salt may cause redness around the mouth, rash or drooling, but it usually doesn’t cause any serious problems, according to National Capital Poison Center.

However, consuming a large amount of rock salt can lead to sodium poisoning, which causes seizures, coma and possibly death.

Be aware of what you get.