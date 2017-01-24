Point in Time Count set for Wednesday night

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County continues to work on ways of providing for the homeless. Each year the number of homeless is documented by what is called the Point in Time Count.

That count is set for Wednesday night and Thursday in the county. Shara Gonzales of New Beginnings says here staff will be out tomorrow night taking a count of the homeless both in shelters and on the outside.

The numbers provide a footprint of how programs are working in the county, and how Reno County stands up against the rest of the state. Gonzales says staff will go through out the shelters in the county along with the usual places homeless hang out, such as the library, convenience stores, and the city parks. Once the count is completed the figures will be presented to HUD who will collect data for their annual report.

New Beginnings continues to work on numerous programs designed to help the homeless, including one they announced on BW Radio last year called The Transitional Jobs program. The program, which will be funded by a grant this year is used to get people who have been displaced due to job loss a chance to find work and get back on their feet again.

Gonzales says that the programs that are in place right now seem to be helping those in need in the county, but more can always be done.