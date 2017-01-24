Plans for old St. Elizabeth Hospital in the works

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Interfaith Housing Services has announced a new name for St. Elizabeth Mercy Hospital to serve it’s renewed purpose.

It will be called “Mercy Pointe Community.” The re-purposed hospital will be converted into 44 units of senior housing saying they will find out in May whether their application is accepted for grants to help with the cost of renovations.

They say the first floor will be finished as commercial rental space.

They say their hope is to work with other organizations and businesses to provide services to the tenants, such as barber/beautician, a satellite clinic, financial education/counseling, ice cream parlor/coffee shop or anything else that the public might recommend.

They say on Facebook that if you are interested in getting involved with the project, call and let them know 620-662-8370.