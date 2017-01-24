Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

1/23/2017 Matthews Jason Ryan $10,000 Failure to Appear



1/23/2017 Davis Estelle Lee $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



1/23/2017 Yerge III Robert Arthur $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



1/23/2017 Yerge III Robert Arthur $0 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



1/23/2017 Favinger Diane Renee $7,500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Giving any False Information, intending to Influence, Impede, Obstruct



1/23/2017 Favinger Diane Renee $7,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/23/2017 Favinger Diane Renee $7,500 Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing



1/23/2017 Favinger Diane Renee $7,500 Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing



1/23/2017 Favinger Diane Renee $7,500 Failure to Appear



1/23/2017 Vinsonhaler Kristie Ann $0 Failure to Appear



1/23/2017 Sewell Lillina Melins $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



1/23/2017 Cornelius Orlando Pierre $35,000 Failure to Appear



1/23/2017 Stowell Erin Eden $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/23/2017 Taylor Michael Joseph $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/23/2017 Huston Robert Paul $2,500 Probation Violation



1/23/2017 Griffith Ginny Marie $20,000 Failure to Appear



1/23/2017 Griffith Ginny Marie $20,000 Failure to Appear



1/23/2017 Groves Christina Jo $0 Failure to Appear



1/23/2017 Baggett Jr William Edgar $0 Failure to Appear



1/23/2017 Baugh Alexa Rashelle $16,000 Probation Violation



1/23/2017 Baugh Alexa Rashelle $16,000 Probation Violation



