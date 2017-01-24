Both suspects now formally charged in beating and robbery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The two people arrested for the beating and robbery of a Hutchinson man have now been formally charged.

Kimber Lynn Thomas is accused of sending a text to Joshua Holmes where he was then allegedly beat up by Cody Curl who was waiting for the victim to show up.

She is now charged with aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Curl is also charged with aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery as well as criminal damage.

The victim suffered a laceration to his forehead and items taken were found in a safe in the home in the 300 block of Woodard which belonged to Thomas.

Curl is jailed with a bond of $45,000. During the court hearing Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen agreed to lower the bond for Thomas to the same amount.

The cases against the two will now move to a future waiver-status docket.