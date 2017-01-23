Watch Sunday’s 10-story KDOT building implosion

OVERLAND PARK –Work crews imploded a 10-story high-rise building early Sunday morning near Interstate 435 and Nall in Overland Park. It was a first in the city’s history.

The project will clear the way for a contemporary new office development project called Overland One led by VanTrust Real Estate; it will be designed and built by Burns & McDonnell.

Eastbound and westbound I-435 from Roe Avenue to Metcalf Avenue were closed during the implosion for safety of the traveling public.