Unemployment numbers released

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The unemployment rate for Hutchinson and Reno County rose very slightly in the latest numbers from the Kansas Department of Labor. The numbers from December of last year.

The rate for Hutchinson in December was at 4.7 percent, up from 4.6 percent in November. The number in December of 2015 was 4.1 percent.

The number for Reno County in December was at 4.3 percent, again slightly higher then the 4.2 percent in November.

There were 1,295 residents of the county looking for work last month according to those numbers. Most of those living in the city of Hutchinson.

The surrounding counties either saw an slight increase or stayed the same.

Labor Department officials say the December seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, down from 4.3 percent in November and up from 4.0 percent in December 2015.