Top companies and developers in Reno County in valuation and property taxes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the start of the new year comes our look at who pays the most property taxes in Reno County and where companies lie when it comes to their value.

Some companies are not on the list due to tax breaks or incentive programs, most notably Siemens which still has several years of tax abatement before they come on the rolls.

As always utilities lead the way and are lead by Westar Energy who is always at the top of the list. Westar’s property taxes for 2016 totaled over $6.3 million on valuation of $39.9 million. Both numbers are higher than the next six companies combined. Up next is Panhandle eastern at $1.26 million in property taxes paid, followed by both of the major railroads in the county. BNSF comes in at number three paying $1.25 million and Union Pacific is fourth at $1.06 million. Mainline Pipeline Inc. rounds out the top five at $945 thousand in property taxes. Other notable companies or entities on the top 50 list includes Dillon Companies at number 10 at $563 thousand; Tyson at number 19 at $302 thousand and Collin’s Bus at number 30 at $201 thousand.

Also making the top 50 list again is developer Jim Strawn who came in at number 26 with $1.3 million in valuation and total property taxes paid just over $242 thousand.

A list of the top 10 companies in Reno County is listed below. Figures are supplied by the Reno County Clerk’s Office.

WESTAR ENERGY (ELECTRIC DIVISION) $39,922,242 valuation $6,301,458.86 taxes

PANHANDLE EASTERN PIPELINE COMPANY $8,505,141 valuation $1,264,671.16 taxes

BNSF $8,013,523 valuation $1,253,837.82 taxes

UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY $6,858,054 valuation $1,069,875.98 taxes

MID AMERICA PIPELINE COMPANY LLC $6,132,246 valuation $881,702.34 taxes

MAIN LINE, INC $5,389,921 valuation $945,548.78 taxes

KANSAS GAS SERVICE A DIVISION OF ONEOK $5,198,776 valuation $879,871.80 taxes

MAGELLAN PIPELINE COMPANY LLC $4,664,780 valuation $695,811.82 taxes

DILLON REAL ESTATE CO, INC $3,219,619 valuation $563,133.88 taxes

DILLON COMPANIES, INC $3,176,224 valuation $556,818.72 taxes

