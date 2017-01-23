Sheriff seeks help in Yoder burglary case

YODER, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff is seeking you help in solving a burglary and theft case from last week.

On Jan. 15, at approximately 9:15 p.m. Yoder Auto Center in Yoder had two individuals drive up in a red colored 1999-2002 model Chevy pickup. The pickup is extended cab with chrome mirrors and step rails. They stole batteries and rims from behind the shop. The driver has a beard and both the driver and passenger may have glasses on.

The vehicle was last seen driving west from Yoder Auto Center on Main St. in Yoder. The suspects look like they knew what they came for and went straight for the batteries which are not able to be seen unless you are up close to the building.

If anyone can identify or knows these two men contact the Reno County Sheriff’s Office at 620-694-2735 or call Crime Stoppers at 620-694-2666. Reference case # 2017-543.