Obituaries

Patricia Louise “Pat” Dixon Bass, died Friday. She was born Dec. 8, 1931, in rural Reno County, Huntsville Township, near Plevna, the daughter of Arthur Ellsworth and Elsie (Steinbach) Prettyman.

She was a 1949 graduate of Plevna High School, a member of First Church of the Nazarene, Hutchinson. Pat was a professional transcriptionist, working at Hutchinson Hospital, Hutchinson Clinic and a clinic in Salina, retiring in 2007.

In 1949, she married Merle Dixon. He died January of 1988. She married Reverend Robert Bass in 1990. He died July of 2015. She is survived by: son, Tom Dixon and his wife Cheri of Hutchinson; son-in-law, Blake Waters of Basehor; sister, Nona Jean Pierce of Carmichael, Calif.; stepchildren, Julia Caudillo and husband Sebastian, Matthew Bass, all of Hutchinson, Martin Bass and wife Tammy of Pratt; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Curtis Ray Dixon; daughter, Kathryn Waters; brother, Merle Prettyman; five sisters, Roberta Anastasio, Marilyn Cole, Virginia Willison, Anna White and Lavonne Cart.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at First Church of the Nazarene, 4290 N. Monroe, Hutchinson. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. Her casket will remain closed. Friends may sign her register book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson. Memorial gifts may be made to the church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

♦

John Harry Brillhart, 95, passed away January 11, 2017. John was a WWII veteran and retired from Southwestern Bell in Hutchinson. Sadly, his son Gary passed January 19, 2017. Family graveside service is January 27, 2017. John was preceded in death by first wife Colleen, and is survived by: his wife, Roberta; sister, Darlene; son, Steve; daughters, Nancy, Theresa; and several grandchildren