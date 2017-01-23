Local woman arrested in altercation in the city Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A local woman was jailed over the weekend after she was reported to have struck another woman with a knife and threatened to kill her. This occurring in the 300 block of North Cleveland.

68-year-old Sheila E. Francios faces a potential charge of aggravated battery. Her bond set at $25,000 and during a court appearance, she asked for a reduction. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied the request noting that if she’s convicted, she could be looking at prison time.

The victim was also arrested, that being 34-year-old Shennena Pina. According to the Reno County Correctional Facility jail log, she is jailed for suspicion of two counts of DUI, driving while suspended and indirect contempt, but this involved a separate matter.

The arrest coming of the two coming just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.