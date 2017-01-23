Local man bound over on manslaughter charge after fatality accident last year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 25-year-old man involved in a fatality accident back on May 12 was bound over for trial Monday after his preliminary hearing

Everett Hardy is charged with involuntary manslaughter and having no insurance.

Everette Hardy was traveling eastbound on 14th and was traveling over 40 mph when he failed to stop at the stop sign with Poplar. His vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Jack Johnson of Hutchinson. Johnson was transported to a Wichita hospital where he died on June 3.

The autopsy indicated that he died as result of blunt force trauma as a result of the accident.

Apparently police were able to see surveillance video from the Medicine Shop which they say showed he also ran through a stop sign at 14th & Walnut. They also recovered an event data recorder from his truck which showed he didn’t break at the intersection of 14th & Poplar, in fact actually increase his speed just before the accident.

A witness also testified during he hearing that she was walking in that area and stated that he didn’t stop. Hardy had told police at the time that he did stop, but really quickly. He admitted that he was in a hurry.

With him being bound over, he’ll be arraigned on the manslaughter charge next month.