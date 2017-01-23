Evacuations after suspicious box found at old Kan. courthouse

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Douglas County were investigating a suspicious box and unusual writing on Monday morning in Lawrence.

Just after 8 a.m. on Monday, authorities evacuated businesses and closed streets in the 1100 Block of Massachusetts Street after a suspicious cardboard box was found on the west steps of the old courthouse in Lawrence, according to a media release.

Written on the steps leading up to the box was “Death Before Dishonor,” in black writing. A county employee was the first to report seeing the box.

The Olathe Bomb Squad was called to investigate along with Shawnee County Sheriff, K9 and the FBI.

The box contained a stack of magazines. It is not believed they were related to the writing on the steps.

The old courthouse and businesses in the area re-opened just before noon.