Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

1/22/2017 Delacruz Elias Silva $0 Failure to Appear



1/22/2017 Cantu Deangelo Emilio $0 Failure to Appear



1/22/2017 Morrison Jon Kendall $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/22/2017 Morrison Jon Kendall $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



1/22/2017 Loveland Jesse Cole $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



1/22/2017 Pauls Chelsea Briana $0 Failure to Appear



1/22/2017 Wilson Austin Wesley $0 Probation Violation



1/22/2017 Lopez Ismael $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



1/22/2017 Lopez Ismael $0 Purchase or Consumption of alcoholic beverage by minor



1/22/2017 Lopez Ismael $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



1/22/2017 Lopez Ismael $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License in Possession



1/22/2017 Barnes Sr William Emmitt $500 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/22/2017 Barnes Sr William Emmitt $500 Failure to Appear



1/22/2017 Wharton Francesca Laverne $20,000 Probation Violation



1/22/2017 Wharton Francesca Laverne $20,000 Probation Violation



1/21/2017 Pina Shennena LeKay $102,500 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



1/21/2017 Pina Shennena LeKay $102,500 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 2nd Offense



1/21/2017 Pina Shennena LeKay $102,500 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/21/2017 Pina Shennena LeKay $102,500 Indirect Contempt



1/21/2017 Francois Shelia Eillen $25,000 Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly use Physical contact in angry/rude manner w/ weapon



1/21/2017 Matthews Libbie Coleen $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



1/21/2017 Matthews Libbie Coleen $0 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



1/21/2017 Fox Jr James Elmer $0 Failure to Appear



1/21/2017 Hart Jane Ellen $0 Homicide; Involuntary Manslaughter, DUI



1/21/2017 Gardner II Cedrick Derwin $1,000 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; > $25,000



1/21/2017 Gardner II Cedrick Derwin $1,000 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



1/21/2017 Gardner II Cedrick Derwin $1,000 Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises



1/21/2017 Gardner II Cedrick Derwin $1,000 Failure to Appear



1/21/2017 Poyner Tanner Michael $0 Failure to Appear



1/21/2017 Soulsby Breanna Lynn $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/21/2017 Soulsby Breanna Lynn $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



1/21/2017 Soulsby Breanna Lynn $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



1/21/2017 Woodson Tyronne Aaron $0 Battery; AGGRAVATED, Reckless Great Bodily Harm or Disfigurement



1/21/2017 Gilkey Craig Allen $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/21/2017 Gilkey Craig Allen $0 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



1/21/2017 Delgado Elizabeth Danielle $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



1/21/2017 Delgado Elizabeth Danielle $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



1/21/2017 Martinez Miguel Santiago $6,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/21/2017 Martinez Miguel Santiago $6,000 Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use



1/21/2017 Martinez Miguel Santiago $6,000 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/21/2017 Martinez Miguel Santiago $6,000 Failure to Appear



1/21/2017 Wharton James Joseph Michael $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



1/21/2017 Wharton James Joseph Michael $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



1/21/2017 Wharton James Joseph Michael $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/21/2017 Wharton James Joseph Michael $0 Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use



1/20/2017 Torres Pleasure Marie Uluwehi $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



1/20/2017 Mullins Marc Matthew $1,500 Probation Violation



1/20/2017 Vansyckle Jr Demetrius Lee $0 Failure to Appear



1/20/2017 Mitchell Justin Lyn $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



1/20/2017 Thomas Tara Renee $0 Failure to Appear



1/20/2017 Thomas Tara Renee $0 Failure to Appear



1/20/2017 Lineback Ryan Lyn $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/20/2017 Jernigan Robert Allen $0 Battery; AGGRAVATED, Reckless Great Bodily Harm or Disfigurement



1/20/2017 Newberry Bo Jorden $0 Probation Violation



1/20/2017 Bell Codey Brian $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



1/20/2017 Bell Codey Brian $0 Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises



1/20/2017 Glenn Jr Michael Anthony $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



1/20/2017 Ude Mark Thomas $650 Failure to Appear



1/20/2017 Ude Mark Thomas $650 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/20/2017 Ude Mark Thomas $650 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



1/20/2017 Ude Mark Thomas $650 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



1/20/2017 Zapien Edgar Sanchez $1,500 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



1/20/2017 Davis Terry Dean $17,500 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 3.5g to < 100g



1/20/2017 Davis Terry Dean $17,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



1/20/2017 Davis Terry Dean $17,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



1/20/2017 Banker Max Brandon $750 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500



1/20/2017 Banker Max Brandon $750 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500



1/20/2017 Banker Max Brandon $750 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500



1/20/2017 Banker Max Brandon $750 Failure to Appear



1/20/2017 Montaldo Sophia Maxine $0 Theft; By Deception; $1,500 to $24,999



1/20/2017 LaGrange Willard Lee $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



1/20/2017 Vaquera Kesia Alexandra $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



1/20/2017 Vaquera Kesia Alexandra $0 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



Full Jail Log