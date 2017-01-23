Change of Plea hearing set for Austan Kinnaird

HUTCHINSON, Kan. The trial for a Goddard man facing federal charges for robbing a number of Dillon’s stores including the Hutchinson store on North Main, has been continued once again.

However 25-year-old Austan Kinnaird is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in US Federal Court on Thursday. His trial was to begin Tuesday in front of Judge J. Thomas Martin.

Kinnaird is accused of robbing the North Main Dillon’s store March 11 of last year, when he walked into the store shortly before the noon hour and told the clerk he had a weapon and wanted money. He then made off on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Kinnaird also is charged with an April 29, 2016, robbery at the Intrust Bank in the Dillons store at 9450 E. Harry in Wichita, two more Wichita Dillons stores and the Golf Shop in Wichita