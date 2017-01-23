Hutch Post

2 Kansas troopers among 3 hurt after interstate crash

Monday accident in Shawnee County photo courtesy by Jamie Hornbaker/Topeka via KDOT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers and another person were injured in a three-vehicle accident near Topeka.

The patrol says the troopers and an occupant of one of the other vehicles sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the accident Monday along Interstate 470 at Fairlawn Road.

The patrol says the troopers were outside of their cruiser and talking to occupants of a pickup truck they had stopped when their patrol car was hit from behind by a sport utility vehicle. That SUV then rolled, and the patrol car was pushed into the truck they had stopped.

Eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed as the patrol investigates the accident and clear away the damaged vehicles.

