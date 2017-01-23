1 hospitalized after car gets pinched between semi, bridge

RUSSELL COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just before 11a.m. on Monday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan 4-door passenger vehicle driven by Marcos C. Zamora, 54, Chula Vista, CA., was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Dorrance exit at a high rate of speed.

The driver tried to pass a semi on the inside shoulder. The vehicle struck the guard rail, got pinched between the semi and the bridge and hit both.

The Nissan then traveled into the median, came back across both lanes of traffic and came to rest against guard rail on the south shoulder.

Zamora was transported to Via Christi in Wichita. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

The semi driver from Illinois was not injured.